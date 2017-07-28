Local law enforcement agencies to host National Night Out

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Local law enforcement agencies will host the community building campaign National Night Out on August 1st, 2017.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office will host their campaign from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Pawleys Island Community Church.

The Horry County Sheriff’s Office and Conway Police Department’s National Night Out event will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Homewood Elementary School in Conway.

The goal of the event is to build relationships between law enforcement and the public to reduce crime. Food, refreshments and activities for children will be provided. The National Night Out campaign is free and open to the public.

