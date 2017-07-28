Woman wanted for allegedly stabbing man at Futrell Park in Myrtle Beach

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police are looking for a woman they say stabbed a man at Futrell Park Thursday afternoon.

At about 2 p.m. Thursday, MBPD dispatch received a report that a male victim had been stabbed at the park located at 1100 Mr. Joe White Avenue, according to a news release. The initial investigation revealed that a verbal argument between a man and a woman escalated, and the woman stabbed the man with a knife. She then fled the scene on foot and the man was taken to a hospital for life-saving medical treatment.

Officers reviewed city surveillance cameras and identified the suspect as Teresa Jackson, who is now wanted for attempted murder, the release states. She is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information, or who locates Jackson, is asked to call MBPD Detective Angel Walter at 843-918-1382 or 843-918-1906.

