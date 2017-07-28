Woman wanted for allegedly stabbing man at Futrell Park in Myrtl - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Woman wanted for allegedly stabbing man at Futrell Park in Myrtle Beach

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Teresa Jackson. (Source: MBPD) Teresa Jackson. (Source: MBPD)
Surveillance image of the suspect. (Source: MBPD) Surveillance image of the suspect. (Source: MBPD)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police are looking for a woman they say stabbed a man at Futrell Park Thursday afternoon.

At about 2 p.m. Thursday, MBPD dispatch received a report that a male victim had been stabbed at the park located at 1100 Mr. Joe White Avenue, according to a news release. The initial investigation revealed that a verbal argument between a man and a woman escalated, and the woman stabbed the man with a knife. She then fled the scene on foot and the man was taken to a hospital for life-saving medical treatment.

Officers reviewed city surveillance cameras and identified the suspect as Teresa Jackson, who is now wanted for attempted murder, the release states. She is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information, or who locates Jackson, is asked to call MBPD Detective Angel Walter at 843-918-1382 or 843-918-1906.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

