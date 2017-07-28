Woman arrested for stabbing man at Futrell Park last month

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police announced on Facebook Sunday Teresa Jackson was arrested for stabbing a man at Futrell Park in July. She was wanted for attempted murder.

MBPD dispatch received a report that a male victim had been stabbed at the park located at 1100 Mr. Joe White Avenue, according to a news release. The initial investigation revealed that a verbal argument between a man and a woman escalated, and the woman stabbed the man with a knife. She then fled the scene on foot and the man was taken to a hospital for life-saving medical treatment.

