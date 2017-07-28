Woman arrested for stabbing man at Futrell Park last month - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

Woman arrested for stabbing man at Futrell Park last month

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Teresa Jackson. (Source: MBPD) Teresa Jackson. (Source: MBPD)
Surveillance image of the suspect. (Source: MBPD) Surveillance image of the suspect. (Source: MBPD)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police announced on Facebook Sunday Teresa Jackson was arrested for stabbing a man at Futrell Park in July. She was wanted for attempted murder. 

MBPD dispatch received a report that a male victim had been stabbed at the park located at 1100 Mr. Joe White Avenue, according to a news release. The initial investigation revealed that a verbal argument between a man and a woman escalated, and the woman stabbed the man with a knife. She then fled the scene on foot and the man was taken to a hospital for life-saving medical treatment.

