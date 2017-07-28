Woman arrested for stabbing man at Futrell Park last month

Grand Strand Act Together is hosting a ‘Candlelight Vigil for Charlottesville’ Sunday night at Valor Park from 8:30 pm to 9:00 pm. The Facebook event created by Grand Strand Act Together says, “Please join us as we stand in solidarity with Charlottesville. We wish to come together in love and peace to support citizens In Charlottesville and across the country who are standing up against racism and hate. Feel free to bring a flas...More >>
Myrtle Beach Police announced on Facebook Sunday Teresa Jackson was arrested for stabbing a man at Futrell Park in July. She was wanted for attempted murder.More >>
A fatal accident occurred on Pope Road in Williamsburg County around 3:00 pm Sunday. Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a 2005 GMC Sport Utility was traveling southbound on Pope Road when it ran off the roadway and struck a tree. The driver, the only occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was not wearing a seat belt.More >>
Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson confirms 53-year-old Lester Walter, from Mullins, died Sunday afternoon after being shot off Gilchrist Road.
Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace said one person has been detained at this time, and the shooting may be related to domestic violence.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the Marion County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a possible drowning Sunday afternoon. Sheriff Brian Wallace confirms one victim was found in the water off Highway 378 in Woodberry. The call originated as a drowning, but Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson says an autopsy is scheduled to confirm the cause of death.More >>
The 5-year-old’s mother reported the incident to police, who are investigating.More >>
Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.More >>
The Euclid Police Department has released the dashcam video of an arrest they made on Aug. 12 after the video went viral.More >>
A teen is dead after falling from the 11th story of the Western United Life building in Midland on Saturday night.More >>
The recent rash of overdose cases in Salisbury and Rowan County became a stark reality for store and restaurant owners and shoppers on the sidewalks of downtown Salisbury on Friday afternoon.More >>
