Several places in the Pee Dee to host "Great American Eclipse" events

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - We are only a few weeks away from the moon's shadow eclipsing our area.

Afternoon daylight turns to darkness as over 99% of the sun will be covered by the moon on Monday August 21st.

To help you prepare for this incredible experience, Francis Marion University is hosting solar workshops during the weekend leading up to the eclipse.

There are workshops for families of all ages, and topics include the total solar eclipse and a presentation on Solar Superstorms. Preregistration is required and the workshops will be in the Dooley Planetarium.

As for the day of the event, FMU will open the Griffins Athletic Complex at noon, with near totality expected at 2:45pm.

The Florence County Libraries is also hosting FREE events at all of its branches across the Pee Dee

This includes the Florence, Pamplico, Timmonsville, Johnsonville, Lake City and Olanta libraries.

The Party goes from 2pm to 4pm THAT Monday afternoon.

They will also be handing out free eclipse glasses to kids and teens starting Monday August 14th through eclipse day while supplies last.