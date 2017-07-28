Two women arrested in North Myrtle Beach undercover prostitution operation

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach police arrested two women in during an undercover prostitution operation Friday.

According to an incident report, detectives found an advertisement for a “cutie with a booty” offering sexual services on social media. A detective called the number provided and a woman named Holly Peagler offered him a “full session,” including oral sex, for $200.

When Peagler arrived at the pre-determined location, she and the detective “engaged in casual conversation.” As he gave her $200, she put a condom on the bed. After Peagler agreed to oral sex, the detective gave a signal to officers watching a video feed of the room, who then came in and arrested her.

She admitted to being a prostitute and there was a meth pipe in her purse.

Meanwhile, other investigators spoke with the woman who drove Peagler, Shannon Butler. They searched her car after finding a marijuana roach in the door and found a methamphetamine pipe in her purse and methamphetamine and pink Xanax pills in an Altoid can.

Peager later said the drugs belonged to her. She was given a citation for prostitution. Warrants have not yet been served on the drug charges. Butler was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia as well as prostitution for facilitating Peagler.

