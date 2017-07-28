Two women arrested in North Myrtle Beach undercover prostitution - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Two women arrested in North Myrtle Beach undercover prostitution operation

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Holly Peagler (Source: JRLDC) Holly Peagler (Source: JRLDC)
Shannon Butler (Source: JRLDC) Shannon Butler (Source: JRLDC)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach police arrested two women in during an undercover prostitution operation Friday.

According to an incident report, detectives found an advertisement for a “cutie with a booty” offering sexual services on social media. A detective called the number provided and a woman named Holly Peagler offered him a “full session,” including oral sex, for $200.

When Peagler arrived at the pre-determined location, she and the detective “engaged in casual conversation.” As he gave her $200, she put a condom on the bed. After Peagler agreed to oral sex, the detective gave a signal to officers watching a video feed of the room, who then came in and arrested her.

She admitted to being a prostitute and there was a meth pipe in her purse.

Meanwhile, other investigators spoke with the woman who drove Peagler, Shannon Butler. They searched her car after finding a marijuana roach in the door and found a methamphetamine pipe in her purse and methamphetamine and pink Xanax pills in an Altoid can.

Peager later said the drugs belonged to her. She was given a citation for prostitution. Warrants have not yet been served on the drug charges. Butler was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia as well as prostitution for facilitating Peagler.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

