Bennettsville lotto player wins $100,000

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A Bennettsville lotto player is $100,000 richer today after winning the Palmetto Cash 5. The winning ticket was purchased at the Auto Fountain West on Cottingham Boulevard, the South Carolina Education Lottery stated.

A player’s ticket must match all 5 numbers drawn to win the top prize. If the ticket holder “powered up” for an additional $1, the player would have won $300,000 as a “3” was drawn. The player has 180 days from the time of the drawing to claim the money. The odds of winning the Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 501, 942 according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

