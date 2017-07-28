"Great American Eclipse" Events across the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our countdown to the passage of the Total Solar Eclipse IS ON!

After beginning in Oregon and darkening skies for thousands of miles across the country, the eclipse's last stop in the United States on Monday August 21st, is here on the beaches of South Carolina.

Both Huntington Beach State Park and Myrtle Beach State Park will both have Beach viewings all afternoon. Those very important eclipse glasses will also be sold at the park gift shops.

Another place to be will be with the animals at Brookgreen Gardens

From 11AM to 5PM, in addition to monitoring the entire path of the eclipse with NASA's live stream, there will be live music, food, and fun for the kids.

Experts with Brookgreen add that you may see some unusual behavior in some of the animals during the eclipse when the afternoon sun becomes dark.

You need to know there will NOT be general admission to Brookgreen Gardens on August 21st, meaning you MUST buy tickets ahead of time.

Members will be able to reserve up to 6 tickets for free, while the cost for non members is $20 for adults and $15 for kids.

Along the South Strand, in Murrells Inlet, there will also be an eclipse party on the Marshwalk. So plenty of options to check out this astronomical alignment!