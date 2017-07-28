"Great American Eclipse" Events across the Grand Strand - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

"Great American Eclipse" Events across the Grand Strand

By Sean Bailey, Meteorologist
(Source: FamilyFun Magazine) (Source: FamilyFun Magazine)
(Source: Wikimedia Commons) (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our countdown to the passage of the Total Solar Eclipse IS ON! 

After beginning in Oregon and darkening skies for thousands of miles across the country, the eclipse's last stop in the United States on Monday August 21st, is here on the beaches of South Carolina. 

Both Huntington Beach State Park and Myrtle Beach State Park will both have Beach viewings all afternoon. Those very important eclipse glasses will also be sold at the park gift shops.

Another place to be will be with the animals at Brookgreen Gardens

From 11AM to 5PM, in addition to monitoring the entire path of the eclipse with NASA's live stream, there will be live music, food, and fun for the kids. 

Experts with Brookgreen add that you may see some unusual behavior in some of the animals during the eclipse when the afternoon sun becomes dark. 

You need to know there will NOT be general admission to Brookgreen Gardens on August 21st, meaning you MUST buy tickets ahead of time.

Members will be able to reserve up to 6 tickets for free, while the cost for non members is $20 for adults and $15 for kids. 

Along the South Strand, in Murrells Inlet, there will also be an eclipse party on the Marshwalk. So plenty of options to check out this astronomical alignment!

    Woman wanted for allegedly stabbing man at Futrell Park in Myrtle Beach

    Woman wanted for allegedly stabbing man at Futrell Park in Myrtle Beach

    Friday, July 28 2017 12:45 PM EDT2017-07-28 16:45:31 GMT
    Teresa Jackson. (Source: MBPD)Teresa Jackson. (Source: MBPD)

    Myrtle Beach Police are looking for a woman they say stabbed a man at Futrell Park Thursday afternoon. At about 2 p.m. Thursday, MBPD dispatch received a report that a male victim had been stabbed at the park located at 1100 Mr. Joe White Avenue, according to a news release.

  • Bennettsville lotto player wins $100,000

    Bennettsville lotto player wins $100,000

    Friday, July 28 2017 11:55 AM EDT2017-07-28 15:55:35 GMT
    (Source: South Carolina Education Lottery)(Source: South Carolina Education Lottery)

    A Bennettsville lotto player is $100,000 richer today after winning the Palmetto Cash 5. The winning ticket was purchased at the Auto Fountain West on Cottingham Boulevard, the South Carolina Education Lottery stated. A player’s ticket must match all 5 numbers drawn to win the top prize.

  • Several places in the Pee Dee to host "Great American Eclipse" events

    Several places in the Pee Dee to host "Great American Eclipse" events

    Friday, July 28 2017 12:04 PM EDT2017-07-28 16:04:15 GMT
    Total Eclipse with corona visibleTotal Eclipse with corona visible
    FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - We are only a few weeks away from the moon's shadow eclipsing our area.  Afternoon daylight turns to darkness as over 99% of the sun will be covered by the moon on Monday August 21st. To help you prepare for this incredible experience, Francis Marion University is hosting solar workshops during the weekend leading up to the eclipse. There are workshops for families of all ages, and topics include the total solar eclipse and a presentation o...More >>
