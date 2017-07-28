Surfside Beach nourishment halted due to mechanical issue - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Surfside Beach nourishment halted due to mechanical issue

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A mechanical issue with the pump-out station at the Surfside Beach nourishment site brought pumping to a halt Friday.

According to a Facebook post from the town, beach fill will resume when the problem is resolved. Crews will work 24/7, but it is unclear when work will be completed.

Machinery noise cannot be silenced or controlled due to OSHA regulations, the post stated.

