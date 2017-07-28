Researchers perform sea turtle egg inventory at Myrtle Beach State Park

Millions of dollars in grant money is flowing into a sea turtle DNA project, and the Grand Strand is an important part of its success. The project helps with conservation efforts and is teaching us new things about sea turtles we never knew before. WMBF News is live at Myrtle Beach State Park where researchers are doing an inventory at a sea turtle egg nest.More >>
Millions of dollars in grant money is flowing into a sea turtle DNA project, and the Grand Strand is an important part of its success. The project helps with conservation efforts and is teaching us new things about sea turtles we never knew before. WMBF News is live at Myrtle Beach State Park where researchers are doing an inventory at a sea turtle egg nest.More >>
A local group will host a series of traveling literary luncheons around the South Strand called The Movable Feast, a reference to Ernest Hemingway’s novel, “A Moveable Feast.”More >>
A local group will host a series of traveling literary luncheons around the South Strand called The Movable Feast, a reference to Ernest Hemingway’s novel, “A Moveable Feast.”More >>
A resident of Waterford Plantation in Carolina Forest was shot at after noticing a suspicious person approaching cars in the area. According to an Horry County police report, officers responded to Sparkle Court at 3 a.m. for a shooting call. The victim told police he woke up, looked outside and a person ride a bicycle from his driveway to his neighbor’s driveway.More >>
A resident of Waterford Plantation in Carolina Forest was shot at after noticing a suspicious person approaching cars in the area. According to an Horry County police report, officers responded to Sparkle Court at 3 a.m. for a shooting call. The victim told police he woke up, looked outside and a person ride a bicycle from his driveway to his neighbor’s driveway.More >>
Darlington Falcons Class 4A, Region VIMore >>
Darlington Falcons Class 4A, Region VIMore >>
Some locals might have seen signs around the Grand Strand for Arcadian Lakes, Arcadian Towers, or condos called The Arcadians.More >>
Some locals might have seen signs around the Grand Strand for Arcadian Lakes, Arcadian Towers, or condos called The Arcadians.More >>
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."More >>
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."More >>
Jordan Smith said he's seen a lot of strange things, but never a living animal thrown off a bridge.More >>
Jordan Smith said he's seen a lot of strange things, but never a living animal thrown off a bridge.More >>
The Senate has rejected a measure to repeal parts of former President Barack Obama's health care law.More >>
The Senate has rejected a measure to repeal parts of former President Barack Obama's health care law.More >>
What was once an early weekend morning hunt for bargains and deals, the tradition of yard sales has now taken a cyber turn for the worse a shocking listing was posted.More >>
What was once an early weekend morning hunt for bargains and deals, the tradition of yard sales has now taken a cyber turn for the worse a shocking listing was posted.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
Authorities say a police officer has died after being shot multiple times while responding to a traffic crash on the south side of Indianapolis.More >>
Authorities say a police officer has died after being shot multiple times while responding to a traffic crash on the south side of Indianapolis.More >>
A North Carolina man remained in jail Thursday following his arrest in connection with a pregnant woman falling from the balcony of a North Myrtle Beach motel.More >>
A North Carolina man remained in jail Thursday following his arrest in connection with a pregnant woman falling from the balcony of a North Myrtle Beach motel.More >>
Joe, the father of Jordan, says a child abduction is a parent's worst nightmare.Jordan is the University of South Carolina student that was abducted early Wednesday morning by three suspects.More >>
Joe, the father of Jordan, says a child abduction is a parent's worst nightmare.Jordan is the University of South Carolina student that was abducted early Wednesday morning by three suspects.More >>
A North Carolina woman is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick identified the victim as Kathern Snipes, 65, of Greensboro, NC.More >>
A North Carolina woman is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick identified the victim as Kathern Snipes, 65, of Greensboro, NC.More >>