Darlington Pigskin Preview

By Dan Fanning, Sports Reporter
Darlington begins the 2017 season at Cheraw. (Source: WMBF Sports) Darlington begins the 2017 season at Cheraw. (Source: WMBF Sports)

Darlington Falcons
Class 4A, Region VI

2016 Record: 1-10, Lost to Berkeley in first round of playoffs

2017 Season Opener: August 18th at Cheraw, 7:30

Key Returners: QB Silas Barr, QB Brian Robinson, RB Dontae Jackson, WR Jordan English, WR Montrel Timmons, WR Nick Self, WR Nathaniel Joe, LB Joshua Bates, LB Joshua Gray, CB Terry Frazier, SS Thorn Huntley, CB Larry Wallace

Keep an eye out for: Biggest thing for Darlington is how fast they can grow and mature with another young team this season.

