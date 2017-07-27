Embrace a Veteran: VFW Post 10804 members take on mission to expand, help others

The family of a Lumberton woman posted to social media that she is in stable condition after allegedly coming in contact with a flesh eating bacteria while staying in Myrtle Beach. Neither DHEC nor doctors have confirmed how the woman contracted the bacteria.More >>
Multiple fire departments were on the scene of a fire at the Suburban Inn and Suites in West Florence off of Highway 52 Sunday afternoon. When crews arrived at 1914 West Lucas Street, they saw significant damage and fire shooting through the roof, according to Anthony Fox with the West Florence Fire Department.More >>
A 37-year-old man was arrested for indecent exposure after witnesses reported that he was “acting crazy like he was on drugs,” and exposing himself in the ocean near 19th Avenue South Sunday afternoon, according to a police report.More >>
In an attempt to avoid heat exhaustion at all costs, the North Myrtle Beach High School football team could be seen out practicing in just their shoulder pads for protective gear today.More >>
They are a group of three who served in the Army and are proud members of the VFW Post 10804 in Little River, hoping to spread the word to others about how they can help.More >>
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.More >>
Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."More >>
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.More >>
At a press conference on Monday, Walker County Sheriff Jim Underwood said the 12 inmates who escaped Sunday night comes down to two things: A mistake by a jail employee and peanut butter. Yes, peanut butter.More >>
The family of a Lumberton woman posted to social media that she is in stable condition after allegedly coming in contact with a flesh eating bacteria while staying in Myrtle Beach. Neither DHEC nor doctors have confirmed how the woman contracted the bacteria.More >>
Deputies say 12 inmates escaped the Walker County Jail on Sunday.More >>
Drexel Heights Fire District said one person died and two other people were injured in a bee attack in the 6600 block of Camino De La Tierra at around 7:30 Monday morning.More >>
HBO confirmed the hack but didn't say how much data was taken and did not confirm which shows were affected.More >>
