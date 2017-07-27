N.C. man charged after pregnant woman falls from balcony of North Myrtle Beach motel

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A North Carolina man remained in jail Thursday following his arrest in connection with a pregnant woman falling from the balcony of a North Myrtle Beach motel.

According to online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, Jeffrey Adam McGuire, 36, of Granite Falls, N.C., is charged with attempted murder. His bond is set at $30,000.

An incident report from the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety states that officers responded to the Jamaica Motor Inn on July 20 in reference to a fall.

The suspect told police he and the victim, who is four to six weeks pregnant, had gotten into an argument on the balcony after she accused him of being “after every girl down here,” the report stated.

During the argument, the woman reportedly started to hit and scratch the suspect. He tried to control her by “bear hugging” the victim and picking her up off the ground, according to the report.

The woman reportedly hooked her foot on the balcony rail and was squirming around. According to the suspect, he was sweaty and not wearing a shirt. As the victim continued to squirm, he was unable to hold her and she fell from the third floor balcony, the report stated.

Charges were not additionally filed, pending further investigation.

On July 25, McGuire returned to North Myrtle Beach and was interviewed at the police station by detectives. At the conclusion, sufficient probable cause was established to obtain an arrest warrant, according to the report.

The victim has reportedly since been released from the hospital and returned to N.C.

