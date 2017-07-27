Victim identified after neighbor allegedly shoots, kills him in Marion County

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man is in custody after allegedly shooting and killing his neighbor early Thursday morning in Marion County.

According to Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace, the shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. on S.C. 41 A near Zion.

Witnesses said the victim went outside to feed his dog and was shot by the neighbor.

The victim’s son was putting his father into a truck to be taken to the hospital when the suspect shot at the vehicle, Wallace said.

According to the sheriff, the son was not struck. The victim later died at the hospital.

Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson identified the victim as Harvey Grant Jr., 61. According to Wallace, the suspect’s name will be released once he is formally charged.

A bond hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.