Horry County seeks to permanently close Cherry Boxxx

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The owner of the former Airport Express Video - an adult video store - is being sued by Horry County for the fifth time in three years.

According to court records filed July 21, the county is seeking a permanent injunction to keep the business closed for good.

Airport Express was shut down in 2015, but reopened as re-branded version known as Cherry Boxxx late last year.

The owner, Kelvin Lewis, has unsuccessfully defended several lawsuits and appeals.

On March 1, the county revoked his business license on the grounds that he violated “multiple conditions on which its zoning compliance certificate and business license were issued,” according to court records.

Lewis appealed that decision, which was affirmed by a hearing officer. That decision was then appealed to the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Court. It is now pending a hearing, court records stated.

Cherry Boxx has been cited numerous times for illegal sexual activity through the operation of a sex arcade.

The property has been up for sale for about a month.

Meanwhile, a local funeral and cremation service has reportedly sought to purchase the site.

