Things will be just peachy at this weekend's Pawleys Island Peach Festival

The Pawleys Island Peach Festival will take place this weekend. (Source: WMBF News)

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) - If you've got a sweet tooth, there's a festival happening this weekend you'll want to attend.

However, if good music is more your speed, there are several concerts happening.

Everything will be just peachy on Saturday at St. Paul's Waccamaw United Methodist Church in Pawleys Island. The church is ready for their annual Peach Festival.

Organizers say it's all the peaches you can eat, which includes homemade cobbler, pies and jam.

"People line up to get them. The first few years they were gone in 45 minutes," said Garvin Galley, organizer of the Peach Festival.

Galley says there will be a silent auction, face painting, vendors and fun activities for children, as well as a nursery for infants.

The festival begins at 4 p.m. on at the church, located at 180 St. Paul's Place in Pawleys Island. Additionally, Midway Fire Rescue will host an open house at their station across the street.

For back to school, Florence Darlington Technical College will host its Second Annual Back to School Bash on Saturday, from 10 a.m to 1 p.m. at the main campus. Activities include a car show, face painting, inflatables, vendors and students receiving free school supplies.

If music is what you had in mind for the weekend, there are several concerts happening in the Grand Strand.

Sweet Sweet will perform at Bonfire Taqueria in Conway on July 30 at 3 p.m.

311, with special guest New Politics, will perform at the House of Blues in North Myrtle Beach on July 30 at 7 p.m.

Painted Man will perform at the Hot Fish Club in Murrells Inlet on July 29 at 9:30 p.m.

