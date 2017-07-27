VIDEO: Myrtle Beach native recounts meeting stars from the Golden Age of Hollywood

Dino Thompson tells his stories of meeting stars at the Ocean Forest Hotel in the mid-20th Century. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Thursday at 11 p.m. on WMBF News, we have a special report looking back at the fascinating history of the Myrtle Beach area, specifically the failed Arcady project.

As part of that report, we spoke to Dino Thompson, a Myrtle Beach native and business owner who has some intriguing and hilarious stories from a time when the Ocean Forest Hotel was a place visited by famous movie stars from the Golden Age Hollywood.

We couldn’t include his full interview in the story, but we’ve included some of his best stories in the WMBF News app. Watch segments of his interview in the video player above.

