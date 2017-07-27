VIDEO: Myrtle Beach native recounts meeting stars from the Golden Age of Hollywood

A resident of Waterford Plantation in Carolina Forest was shot at after noticing a suspicious person approaching cars in the area. According to an Horry County police report, officers responded to Sparkle Court at 3 a.m. for a shooting call. The victim told police he woke up, looked outside and a person ride a bicycle from his driveway to his neighbor’s driveway.More >>
Darlington Falcons Class 4A, Region VIMore >>
Some locals might have seen signs around the Grand Strand for Arcadian Lakes, Arcadian Towers, or condos called The Arcadians.More >>
A nearly complete project in the city of Florence means that a new intersection has to be created.More >>
Kenneth Hofmann was officially sworn in as Surfside Beach's new chief of police on Thursday after serving in the interim capacity since February.More >>
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."More >>
What was once an early weekend morning hunt for bargains and deals, the tradition of yard sales has now taken a cyber turn for the worse a shocking listing was posted.More >>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
A state inmate killed a Claiborne Parish woman after taking her hostage and later died in a shootout during a standoff with law officers, authorities say.More >>
