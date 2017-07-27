FIRST ALERT: Humidity builds, storms return

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Dry weather continues tonight before more humidity brings back the risk of storms for Friday and Saturday.

Tonight will be mostly clear and mild with temperatures dropping into the lower to middle 70s.

Hot temperatures and higher humidity build back into the region on Friday. Afternoon temperatures will climb to around 90 on the beaches and into the lower 90s across the Pee Dee. The heat and humidity will combine to push the heat index to 100 to 104 for the afternoon. A few storms will develop in the afternoon and evening. Some could have locally heavy rain and frequent lightning.

More widespread thunderstorms are likely Friday night and Saturday as an unusually strong cold front drops into the Carolinas. Storms may linger at times ahead of the front on Friday night.

As the cold front pushes through the region on Saturday, more pop up storms are likely and some could be on the strong side in the afternoon and early evening.

The cold front will push off shore by Saturday night ushering a slight drop in temperatures and a more significant drop in humidity by Sunday and Monday.