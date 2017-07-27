Man pleads guilty to robbing three Georgetown stores in one night, gets 15 years

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) - A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to three armed robberies in Georgetown that happened over one night.

According to a press release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Harold Fitzgerald Wilson, 49, entered the plea on July 21.

Wilson robbed three locations in Georgetown starting late in the evening of Oct. 23, 2016. The first robbery happened at 11:15 p.m. at the Walgreens at 1098 N. Fraser St. An employee told police the defendant asked for change to a bill and when the cash register was open, he grabbed money from it, according to the release.

The second robbery happened at 1:35 a.m. at the Sunoco located at 1211 N. Fraser St. Wilson reportedly went into the store, pointed a Taser at the employee and forced her to remove money from the cash register.

According to the release, the third robbery happened at 4:46 a.m. at Walmart, located at 1310 N. Fraser St. The defendant reportedly made a purchase and when the cash register was open, he grabbed hundred dollar bills and ran out of the store.

Surveillance footage reviewed from each store showed the same suspect. When police arrested Wilson, they found a Taser, knife, crack cocaine and cash, the release stated.

