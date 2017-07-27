Surfside Beach Police Chief officially sworn in Thursday

A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to three armed robberies in Georgetown that happened over one night.More >>
The new chief of the Surfside Beach Police Department Kenneth Hofmann, was officially sworn in at a ceremony at 4 p.m. at the town council chambers.More >>
Tammy Moorer, the woman charged with kidnapping missing woman Heather Elvis, is scheduled to appear in court on Monday for a contempt of court hearing. The hearing is to determine if Moorer is in violation of the gag order placed on this case, according to officials at the court clerk’s office.More >>
The ride that malfunctioned Wednesday at the Ohio State Fair killing one person and injuring seven others is owned and operated by Amusements of America, which has a location in Florence, South Carolina.More >>
A North Carolina woman is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick identified the victim as Kathern Snipes, 65, of Greensboro, NC.More >>
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."More >>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
Trump gave a campaign-style speech to the crowd of nearly 40,000 people attending the 20th annual jamboree. He verbally bashed his former opponent Hillary Clinton and former president Barack Obama, while pushing his political agenda.More >>
One person has died and six others have been injured at the Ohio State Fair after a ride malfunction Wednesday, according to WDTN.More >>
A viewer snapped this picture of 'Pinky' swimming with another dolphin Wednesday afternoon in the Gulf of Mexico.More >>
Police in Lorain have arrested a mother after her eight children were found living in a "disgusting" home. The children were smeared with feces and living in a home infested with bedbugs and covered with mold.More >>
