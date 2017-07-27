Surfside Beach Police Chief officially sworn in Thursday

Hofmann poses with his family and the Oath of Office document at the swearing in ceremony Thursday. (Source: WMBF News)

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The new chief of the Surfside Beach Police Department Kenneth Hofmann, was officially sworn in at a ceremony at 4 p.m. at the town council chambers.

Below is a news release from the SBPD with details on Chief Hofmann:

Lieutenant Kenneth Hofmann, who assumed the responsibilities of Interim Police Chief for the Town on Friday, February 17, 2017, will be sworn in as the Surfside Beach Police Chief on Thursday, July 27, 2017. The location will be Council Chambers at 4 PM and the public is invited to attend.

Lieutenant Hofmann has been with the Surfside Beach Police Department since 2007 and has acted in the capacity of Interim Police Chief for the last 5 months. Prior to that time, he served as Lieutenant for over 3 years. He graduated from the University of Georgia with a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice in 1996 and has been in law enforcement for over 19 years. He has worked in Uniform Patrol, Special Operations, Drugs, Vice, Robbery and Homicide. While representing the Surfside Beach Police Department, he was promoted to Corporal in 2010, transferred to Investigations in 2012, then promoted to Operations Lieutenant in May 2013. As Lieutenant, he supervised Uniform Patrol operations, Beach Patrol, Beach Services, Special Events, and Community Policing. Additionally, he managed the training program to include field training of new officers, annual training, firearms training, vehicle training and advanced training. Furthermore, he is a Basic Instructor, Firearms Instructor, Driving Instructor, Patrol Rifle Instructor, Taser Instructor, and Specific Skills Instructor and completed the FBI-LEEDA Leadership Trilogy in 2017.

“Lieutenant Hofmann participated in the application process and was identified as the best fit for the Town. His overall qualifications are excellent and his service over the last 5 months as Interim Police Chief clearly demonstrate his ability to handle this position,” said Town Administrator, Micki Fellner.

“Lieutenant Hofmann has also brought forward innovative ideas during his tenure as Interim to assist the Town in the resolution of a number of problems (e.g., residential speeding, creative staffing to meet new holding facility requirements, etc.). In addition, he was instrumental in the passage of our SLED, FBI and MASC audits this spring.”

“Chief Hofmann recognizes the need for comprehensive, community policing and appreciates the quality of life issues that are important to our residents and visitors. He is, clearly, the right person for this position,” said Fellner.

Related Story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.