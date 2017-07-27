Intersection change as Florence Soccer Complex nears completion

A new soccer complex is leading to the creation of a new intersection in Florence. (Source: WMBF News)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A nearly complete project in the city of Florence means that a new intersection has to be created.

Right now, Twin Church Road and West Palmetto Street intersect and lead to a dead end at the Young Plantation. In a couple of weeks, that intersection will be shifted down the road and will end at the entrance of the new Florence Soccer Complex.

City leaders said the South Carolina Department of Transportation required the change, citing safety and smoother flow of traffic.

“Really this project is given to us or donated to us through the goodness of the Doctors Bruce and Lee Foundation, to move soccer as another youth and adult sport that improves the hospitality industry of the city of Florence,” Florence City Administrator Drew Griffin said.

The change at the intersection has always been in the plans.

In addition to the Doctors Bruce and Lee Foundation funding the project, some capital sales money also is paying for the up-fit.

City staff added the new Florence Soccer Complex will be up and running for the fall soccer season.

