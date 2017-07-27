Loris man dies at hospital after being shot, found in ditch

A Loris man was found in a ditch Thursday morning with a gunshot wound. (Source: Raycom Media)

LORIS, SC (WMBF) – A Loris man was found in a ditch Thursday morning with a gunshot wound. He later died at the hospital.

According to an Horry County police report, officers responded to Cedar Branch Road in Loris at 3 a.m.

A man told police he was in his house when he heard gunshots, went outside, and found a man, later identified by Horry County Coroner Robert Edge as 27-year-old William R. Simmons, lying in a ditch on Paddock Road.

The man put Simmons in his car and drove him to the hospital.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.