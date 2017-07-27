Police investigate shots fired at Carolina Forest resident

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A resident of Waterford Plantation in Carolina Forest was shot at after noticing a suspicious person approaching cars in the area.

According to an Horry County police report, officers responded to Sparkle Court at 3 a.m. for a shooting call.

The victim told police he woke up, looked outside and a person ride a bicycle from his driveway to his neighbor’s driveway. He saw the suspect go into two of his neighbor’s cars so he yelled, and the suspect got back on his bike.

As the victim got into his car to follow, he heard what sounded like a gunshot, so he stopped and called police.

There was a bullet hole on the driver’s side door of his car. The suspect was captured on surveillance video, the report states, and officers found the suspect’s bike.

Call 915-TIPS with information.

