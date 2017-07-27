UPDATE: NC murder suspect arrested in Myrtle Beach connected to fatal house fire

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police arrested a man wanted on a first-degree murder charge in North Carolina Thursday.

According to a MBPD Facebook post, Matthew Ray Lawson, 29, of Ararat, NC was wanted out of Surry County.

WXII News in Winston-Salem, NC reported Lawson was wanted in connection with a fatal house fire that took place Monday morning. Surry County Sheriff Jimmy Combs said the incident became a murder investigation after Nathan Atkins, 26, of Surry County, was found dead in the fire. Lawson was identified as a suspect Tuesday thanks to a lead in the case.

Law enforcement found a car and a motorcycle stolen from the scene.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. An autopsy on the victim's body was scheduled for Wednesday.

