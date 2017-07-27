NC murder suspect arrested in Myrtle Beach - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

breaking

NC murder suspect arrested in Myrtle Beach

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police arrested a man wanted on a first-degree murder charge in North Carolina Thursday.

According to a MBPD Facebook post, Matthew Ray Lawson was wanted out of Surry County.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly