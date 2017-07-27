NC murder suspect arrested in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A resident of Waterford Plantation in Carolina Forest was shot at after noticing a suspicious person approaching cars in the area. According to an Horry County police report, officers responded to Sparkle Court at 3 a.m. for a shooting call. The victim told police he woke up, looked outside and a person ride a bicycle from his driveway to his neighbor’s driveway. He saw the suspect go into two of his neighbor’s cars so he yelled, and the s...

