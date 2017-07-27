Florence company operated ride that malfunctioned at Ohio State Fair

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The ride that malfunctioned Wednesday at the Ohio State Fair killing one person and injuring seven others is owned and operated by Amusements of America, which has a location in Florence, South Carolina.

Moments before the incident at the fair in Columbus, Ohio, the ride known as "Fire Ball" was operating normally, swinging and spinning back and forth. Video captured by witnesses and shared on social media Wednesday night shows that part of the attraction appears to hit a guard rail and flies off mid-ride, flinging several of the riders from the swing. Officials say some of the riders were as high as 30 feet in the air.

According to safety reports, Fire Ball passed all necessary inspections. Ohio Director of Agriculture David Daniels said all of the rides are checked numerous times prior to set-up and before operation.

Amusements of America, which operates the ride, says the ride was debuted in 2002 and has become one of their most popular rides.

The company’s website confirms they are based in New Jersey and operate a location in Florence: “Located on 10 acres in Florence, South Carolina, our modern winter quarters is open year round. During the winter months each piece of equipment undergoes extensive scrutiny. In preparation for the upcoming season we inspect, test and evaluate every component in our ride inventory.” Amusements of America is located on TV Road in Florence, according to the company's Google listing.

The last post on the company’s Facebook page is an event listing for the Ohio State Fair, stating: “Amusements of America will be pulling into Columbus, Ohio for the Ohio State Fair!!! Join us from July 26-August 6, 2017 for rides, foods and games. There are also tons of free acts along with entertainment... check out Ohiostatefair.com for a list of all there is to do!!! See ya there!”

WMBF News has reached out to Amusements of America on Facebook for a statement on the tragic incident on Wednesday.

