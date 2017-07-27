Florence company operated ride that malfunctioned at Ohio State Fair

Myrtle Beach police arrested a man wanted for murder in North Carolina Thursday.More >>
Myrtle Beach police arrested a man wanted for murder in North Carolina Thursday.More >>
One person is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach.More >>
One person is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach.More >>
The ride that malfunctioned Wednesday at the Ohio State Fair killing one person and injuring seven others is owned and operated by Amusements of America, which has a location in Florence, South Carolina.More >>
The ride that malfunctioned Wednesday at the Ohio State Fair killing one person and injuring seven others is owned and operated by Amusements of America, which has a location in Florence, South Carolina.More >>
"If we could get the laws to change in Myrtle Beach, that would be dandy," Kurbside Katering food truck owner Kerry Ragland said as he flipped onions and steak for his signature sandwich.More >>
"If we could get the laws to change in Myrtle Beach, that would be dandy," Kurbside Katering food truck owner Kerry Ragland said as he flipped onions and steak for his signature sandwich.More >>
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."More >>
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."More >>
There was a fatal accident Wednesday evening at the Ohio State Fair.More >>
There was a fatal accident Wednesday evening at the Ohio State Fair.More >>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.More >>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.More >>
One person is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach.More >>
One person is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach.More >>
Exclusive new poll by the Raycom News Network and Strategy Research, show U.S. Senator Luther Strange and former Chief Justice Roy Moore in a statistical tie less than three weeks before the Republican Primary for a statewide special election for Alabama's U.S. Senate. Robert Kennedy, Jr. leads on Democratic side.More >>
Exclusive new poll by the Raycom News Network and Strategy Research, show U.S. Senator Luther Strange and former Chief Justice Roy Moore in a statistical tie less than three weeks before the Republican Primary for a statewide special election for Alabama's U.S. Senate. Robert Kennedy, Jr. leads on Democratic side.More >>
The 3-month-old puppy died on the way to animal rescue, and an examination confirmed major spinal trauma.More >>
The 3-month-old puppy died on the way to animal rescue, and an examination confirmed major spinal trauma.More >>
The Ohio State Fair will open on Thursday without operating rides, a day after one person was killed and seven others were injured when one of the fair's attractions broke apart.More >>
The Ohio State Fair will open on Thursday without operating rides, a day after one person was killed and seven others were injured when one of the fair's attractions broke apart.More >>
A person was killed Wednesday at the Ohio State Fair after a ride called the Fire Ball malfunctioned, sending several riders flying through the air.More >>
A person was killed Wednesday at the Ohio State Fair after a ride called the Fire Ball malfunctioned, sending several riders flying through the air.More >>
One person has died and six others have been injured at the Ohio State Fair after a ride malfunction Wednesday, according to WDTN.More >>
One person has died and six others have been injured at the Ohio State Fair after a ride malfunction Wednesday, according to WDTN.More >>