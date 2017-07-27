Company with location in Florence operated ride that malfunctioned at Ohio State Fair

The ride that malfunctioned Wednesday at the Ohio State Fair killing one person and injuring seven others is owned and operated by New Jersey-based Amusements of America, which has a location in Florence, South Carolina.More >>
The ride that malfunctioned Wednesday at the Ohio State Fair killing one person and injuring seven others is owned and operated by New Jersey-based Amusements of America, which has a location in Florence, South Carolina.More >>
A man is in custody after allegedly shooting and killing his neighbor early Thursday morning in Marion County.More >>
A man is in custody after allegedly shooting and killing his neighbor early Thursday morning in Marion County.More >>
The owner of the former Airport Express Video - an adult video store - is being sued by Horry County for the fifth time in three years.More >>
The owner of the former Airport Express Video - an adult video store - is being sued by Horry County for the fifth time in three years.More >>
A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to three armed robberies in Georgetown that happened over one night.More >>
A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to three armed robberies in Georgetown that happened over one night.More >>
The new chief of the Surfside Beach Police Department Kenneth Hofmann, was officially sworn in at a ceremony at 4 p.m. at the town council chambers.More >>
The new chief of the Surfside Beach Police Department Kenneth Hofmann, was officially sworn in at a ceremony at 4 p.m. at the town council chambers.More >>
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."More >>
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
A North Carolina woman is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick identified the victim as Kathern Snipes, 65, of Greensboro, NC.More >>
A North Carolina woman is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick identified the victim as Kathern Snipes, 65, of Greensboro, NC.More >>
The families of three people injured at the Ohio State Fair have released a joint statement.More >>
The families of three people injured at the Ohio State Fair have released a joint statement.More >>
The ride that malfunctioned Wednesday at the Ohio State Fair killing one person and injuring seven others is owned and operated by New Jersey-based Amusements of America, which has a location in Florence, South Carolina.More >>
The ride that malfunctioned Wednesday at the Ohio State Fair killing one person and injuring seven others is owned and operated by New Jersey-based Amusements of America, which has a location in Florence, South Carolina.More >>
A former substitute teacher in Oklahoma who exposed herself to students when she did a cartwheel while wearing a long skirt but no underwear has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge.More >>
A former substitute teacher in Oklahoma who exposed herself to students when she did a cartwheel while wearing a long skirt but no underwear has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge.More >>
Trump gave a campaign-style speech to the crowd of nearly 40,000 people attending the 20th annual jamboree. He verbally bashed his former opponent Hillary Clinton and former president Barack Obama, while pushing his political agenda.More >>
Trump gave a campaign-style speech to the crowd of nearly 40,000 people attending the 20th annual jamboree. He verbally bashed his former opponent Hillary Clinton and former president Barack Obama, while pushing his political agenda.More >>
What was once an early weekend morning hunt for bargains and deals, the tradition of yard sales has now taken a cyber turn for the worse a shocking listing was posted.More >>
What was once an early weekend morning hunt for bargains and deals, the tradition of yard sales has now taken a cyber turn for the worse a shocking listing was posted.More >>
The couple had only been married three months when the officer died, but they always wanted to have children.More >>
The couple had only been married three months when the officer died, but they always wanted to have children.More >>