Six women arrested in Myrtle Beach on prostitution-related charges

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Police arrested six women on prostitution-related charges in Myrtle Beach in the area of Yaupon Drive Wednesday.

According to the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s online records, Kristie Lynn Hemmings, 39, was arrested in the 300 block of 14th Avenue South and Yaupon Drive and charged with prostitution, first offense and giving a false name and address. Julie Ann Perritt, 45, was charged with loitering for the purpose of prostitution in the 400 block of 15th Avenue South and South Kings Highway.

Kelly Nicole James, 37, was arrested in the 300 block of 14th Avenue South and Yaupon Drive and charged with loitering for the purpose of prostitution and unlawfully advertising the sale of drugs. Tynequa Lamontrese Williams, 24, was arrested in the 300 block of 15th Avenue South and Yaupon Drive and charged with prostitution, first offense.

Amanda Dora Cook, 28, was arrested in the 300 block of Eighth Avenue South and Yaupon Drive and charged with prostitution, first offense and unlawfully advertising the sale of drugs. Serrena Danielle Young, 31 was arrested on the 2000 block of South Ocean Boulevard and was also charged with prostitution, first offense and unlawfully advertising the sale of drugs.

