Missing NC man feared linked to search for armed suspect

BREVARD, N.C. (AP) - Authorities are concerned that a report of a missing man may be related to the hunt for an armed suspect believed to be in a national forest in North Carolina.

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office tells local media outlets that 68-year-old Thomas A. Bryan of Mills River was reported missing Wednesday after failing to pick up a family member from a doctor's appointment.

Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies have been trying to find 38-year-old Phillip Michael Stroupe II of Weaverville since Saturday. The Transylvania County Sheriff's Department says he's a suspect in a break-in and is believed to be armed with a handgun.

Officials have been telling visitors to stay away from the Pisgah National Forest as the search continues.

