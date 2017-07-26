Marlboro County Pigskin Preview

Marlboro County finished second in their region in 2016, (Source: WMBF Sports)

Marlboro County Bulldogs

Class 4A, Region VII

2016 Record: 5-6, Lost to Orangeburg-Wilkinson in the first round of the playoffs

2017 Season Opener: August 18th vs Carvers Bay, 7:30

Key Returners: QB Elijah Blair, RB Tyqueashis Bridges, RB Tavoris Ingram, RB Josh Brown, WR/CB Iyon Williams, LB Jaquez Mcrae, DT Demareon Bingham, LB Robert McNair, FS Tyrek Eddy, DE Maliq Easterling, LB Joey Mccray

Keep an eye out for: Mccray, leading tackler from 2016 trying to come back from an injury