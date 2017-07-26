Group gathers to inventory sea turtle nests in Georgetown County

An inventory of sea turtle nests took place Wednesday night in Georgetown County. (Source: S.C.U.T.E. Facebook page)

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) – Volunteers came together Wednesday evening to do an inventory at various locations in Georgetown County after sea turtle nest hatchings.

The first nest was located four rock groins south of the pier in Pawleys Island. Mary Snyder, with the South Carolina United Turtle Enthusiasts (S.C.U.T.E.), said there were 119 eggs in this nest and 110 live hatchlings, representing a 93 percent success rate.

A second inventory took place at South Litchfield. Snyder didn’t have specific figures, but said there was a 66 percent success rate for live hatchlings. Four of them were also released.

There was also a third inventory held at Huntington Beach State Park, although Snyder did not immediately have information on it.

A post on S.C.U.T.E.’s Facebook page showed dozens of people taking part in the South Litchfield inventory. Snyder said volunteers make a point to educate the crowd about what is taking place, especially young children.

“There’s education going on,” she said.

Snyder said there are an additional three sea turtle nests that are due to hatch soon.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.