Carolina Forest residents on edge over pizza man imposter

At an early age, Javier Ayala-Davila has become the man of his house.More >>
Marlboro County Bulldogs Class 4A, Region VIIMore >>
Carolina Forest residents are on edge this week after a man they claim is posing as a pizza delivery man has knocked on several people's doors who weren't expecting pizza.More >>
One person is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach.More >>
While some people are glad they get to witness the project, others are frustrated that they’re hearing construction sounds through the night.More >>
There was a fatal accident Wednesday evening at the Ohio State Fair.More >>
A person was killed Wednesday at the Ohio State Fair after a ride called the Fire Ball malfunctioned, sending several riders flying through the air.More >>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.More >>
As a part of the execution process the inmate is allowed to make a request for a final meal.More >>
