One killed, one in critical condition following crash involving golf cart in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – One person is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach.

According to a release from North Myrtle Beach officials, the crash happened at 6 p.m. when the driver of a Toyota Camry traveling in the 1500 block of Havens Drive reportedly swerved to avoid an animal in the road.

The car then hit a golf cart occupied by an elderly couple. A woman thrown from the cart was dead at the scene, according to the release. The man is in critical condition and was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center.

