One killed, one in critical condition following crash involving - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

One killed, one in critical condition following crash involving golf cart in North Myrtle Beach

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
One person was killed in a vehicle versus golf cart crash in North Myrtle Beach. (Source: North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue) One person was killed in a vehicle versus golf cart crash in North Myrtle Beach. (Source: North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – One person is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach.

According to a release from North Myrtle Beach officials, the crash happened at 6 p.m. when the driver of a Toyota Camry traveling in the 1500 block of Havens Drive reportedly swerved to avoid an animal in the road.

The car then hit a golf cart occupied by an elderly couple. A woman thrown from the cart was dead at the scene, according to the release. The man is in critical condition and was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly