North Carolina woman killed following crash involving golf cart in North Myrtle Beach

One person was killed after a car struck a golf cart Wednesday in North Myrtle Beach. (Source: WMBF News)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – One person is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach.

According to an initial release from North Myrtle Beach officials, the crash happened at 6 p.m. when the driver of a Toyota Camry traveling in the 1500 block of Havens Drive reportedly swerved to avoid an animal in the road.

The car then hit a golf cart occupied by a couple. A woman thrown from the cart was dead at the scene, according to the release. The man was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center for injuries sustained

As the investigation continued, witnesses interviewed by North Myrtle Beach Public Safety personnel said the driver of the Toyota Camry did not, as initially claimed, swerve to avoid an animal in the roadway.

Instead, the driver was reportedly traveling at a fast rate of speed and tried to pass a car in front of her, a North Myrtle Beach release stated. In doing so, the Camry collided with the golf cart.

One of the witnesses who provided that updated information to public safety personnel was reportedly the driver of the car that was passed. The South Carolina Highway Patrol's Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) has been called in to investigate.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick said the victim is a 65-year-old woman from Greensboro, N.C. The name is expected to be released Thursday morning.

E-711, E-731, Battalion 71, Training 71 o/s Vehicle vs. Golf Cart in the 1500 Havens Dr. Roadway is closed to all traffic. pic.twitter.com/GrahfWKLor — N. Myrtle Beach Fire (@NMBFireRescueSC) July 26, 2017

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.