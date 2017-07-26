Initial plans pass for new riverfront apartments in Conway

State Superintendent Molly Spearman may be making an appearance at the specially-called Florence County School District Four meeting Wednesday evening to discuss the district’s yet-to-be-hired superintendent.More >>
Initial plans were unanimously approved at Wednesday's meeting of the Conway Community Appearance Board. They will now be up for technical review before going back to the Conway City Council for final approval.More >>
One person is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach.More >>
The 9-year-old Ohio boy who stole a lot of hearts when he threw out the first pitch at a Myrtle Beach Pelicans game last month took any even bigger step last week.More >>
A Florence woman entered a guilty plea in federal court to manufacturing and passing forged checks.More >>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
Ronald Phillips, the man convicted for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter, was executed Wednesday morning by lethal injection. His execution was Ohio's first in more than three years.More >>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.More >>
Rookie wide receiver Curtis Samuel showed up Tuesday morning with his mother in tow and the internet imploded.More >>
Birmingham police say three people died in a wreck Monday evening on Interstate 65 southbound that involved two 18-wheelers and another vehicle.More >>
Users of iPhones and other Apple products have two hack attacks to combat.More >>
Surveillance video shows the 18-year-old pull into a parking spot, take the car seat out of the car and set it on the ground before driving away.More >>
As a part of the execution process the inmate is allowed to make a request for a final meal.More >>
