Deal Diva: Family activities for cheap before back to school

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Only a few more weeks before it's back to school, and if you want to make the most of your summer family time before the school bell rings, the Deal Diva found a few places to check out that will be easy on the wallet.

From now until July 31, residents of Horry, Georgetown, Florence, and Williamsburg counties will receive a discount to both Splashes Oceanfront Waterpark, and the Family Kingdom Amusement Park in downtown Myrtle Beach.

Each attraction is priced at $10 for general admission to the both parks. Residents must provide a photo ID as proof of residency to receive the discount.

Wild Water and Wheels in Surfside Beach is offering Live After Five on Fridays, where the park slashes park admission price to $9.95 on Fridays after 5 p.m.

"The waterpark stays open until 9 o'clock, the dry park stays open until 10 o'clock (p.m.), we have discounted food, and we have entertainment on the stage and everybody comes out and has a good time," said Devin Treat, general manager for Wild Water and Wheels.

For the tots, Rockin' Jump in Myrtle Beach offers Rockin Tots, which gives children ages six and under access to the entire trampoline park.

Admission is $15 for a guardian and child, and $3 for each additional child. For two hours, the children can jump, play, and burn lots of energy. Brittany Glover, general manager for Rockin' Jump, said it's a little bit safer for them to play with the smaller children and they get to interact with their guardians.

"During Rockin' Tots, they have free range of the park. They get to swim in the foam pit, they get to jump in the stunt bag, and they get to do all the fun things, and they get to interact with mom, dad, grandma, grandpa, whatever guardian chooses to bring them in," Glover said.

Rockin' Tots is held on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. To check scheduled times, click here.

