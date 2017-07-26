Florence woman pleads guilty in federal court to passing counterfeit checks

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A Florence woman entered a guilty plea in federal court to manufacturing and passing forged checks.

According to a press release from U.S. Attorney Beth Drake, Crystal Lynn Norris, 27, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to manufacture and pass forged and counterfeited securities. U.S. District Judge Bryan Harwell will impose sentence after a review of the presentence report.

From November through December of last year, Norris and another person stole mail from various mailboxes in Florence and Darlington counties and looked for checks.

The defendant then either altered or forged the stolen checks by substituting herself as the payee, or used genuine bank account and routing numbers to make counterfeit checks, the release stated.

Norris then went to banks in Florence and Easley, and cashed the counterfeited checks.

The maximum penalty the defendant faces is five years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

