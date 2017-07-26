Florence youth softball team takes State Championship - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Florence youth softball team takes State Championship

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A group of girls in the City of Florence is celebrating a big win.

The Belles Dixie Youth Softball team took home the State Championship for the very first time. They won in the 13 to 14 year old age group.

The team is operated through the City of Florence Sports Department.

