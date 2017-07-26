Florence youth softball team takes State Championship

A Florence woman entered a guilty plea in federal court to manufacturing and passing forged checks.More >>
A group of girls in the City of Florence is celebrating a big win. The Belles Dixie Youth Softball team took home the State Championship for the very first time. They won in the 13 to 14 year old age group.More >>
State Superintendent Molly Spearman may be making an appearance at the specially-called Florence County School District Four meeting Wednesday evening to discuss the district’s yet-to-be-hired superintendent.More >>
On Tuesday, Rep. Tom Rice, along with 418 colleagues in the House of Representatives, overwhelmingly voted to approve H.R. 3364. It’s called the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act. It would place new sanctions on Iran, North Korea and Russia if the president signs it.More >>
There are new details in a robbery that remains unsolved that happened at a Darlington police station. The Darlington Police Department, fire house and city hall now have security cameras on the watch 24/7.More >>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
Ronald Phillips, the man convicted for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter, was executed Wednesday morning by lethal injection.More >>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.More >>
President Donald Trump says he will bar transgender individuals from serving "in any capacity" in the armed forces.More >>
A Portales infant has died and a second child has been hospitalized after being left in a hot car Tuesday afternoon.More >>
As a part of the execution process the inmate is allowed to make a request for a final meal.More >>
Users of iPhones and other Apple products have two hack attacks to combat.More >>
The 16-year-old shot and killed by a Marion Police Department officer has been identifiedMore >>
Baby Eamonn's premature birth left him hospitalized since September. Born at 21 weeks, his body was underdeveloped, causing issues with his lungs and his intestines. (Source: WFXT/CNN)More >>
Congressman Mo Brooks says he will drop out of the upcoming Senate election if his fellow GOP candidates make room for Jeff Sessions.More >>
