State superintendent may visit FSD4 board meeting to work to resolve superintendent issue

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – State Superintendent Molly Spearman may be making an appearance at the specially-called Florence County School District Four meeting Wednesday evening to discuss the district’s yet-to-be-hired superintendent.

Earlier this month, the South Carolina Department of Education sent a letter to FSD4 after the district’s board was unable to reach an agreement with Dr. Fannie Mason, a candidate for superintendent that was agreed upon by the SCDE and FSD4. The letter threatened to pull funding from the district if the board did not hire a superintendent that was mutually agreed-upon by the district and department

The district never sent a response, according to Ryan Brown, Chief Communications Officer with SCDE, but instead extended an invite to Spearman to attend the district’s board meeting Wednesday night.

Brown said he doesn’t know if Spearman will be at the board meeting, but he imagines there will be some type of resolution and exchange of ideas about the open position to come out of the meeting. Brown said the SCDE hopes to continue the discussion of their superintendent options, and try to make an agreement with the district.

