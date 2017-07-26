State superintendent attends FSD4 board meeting to work to resolve superintendent issue

One person is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach.More >>
State Superintendent Molly Spearman may be making an appearance at the specially-called Florence County School District Four meeting Wednesday evening to discuss the district’s yet-to-be-hired superintendent.More >>
Initial plans were unanimously approved at Wednesday's meeting of the Conway Community Appearance Board. They will now be up for technical review before going back to the Conway City Council for final approval.More >>
The 9-year-old Ohio boy who stole a lot of hearts when he threw out the first pitch at a Myrtle Beach Pelicans game last month took any even bigger step last week.More >>
A Florence woman entered a guilty plea in federal court to manufacturing and passing forged checks.More >>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
One person is dead and six are injured after an Ohio State Fair ride malfunction, authorities said.More >>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.More >>
Ronald Phillips, the man convicted for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter, was executed Wednesday morning by lethal injection. His execution was Ohio's first in more than three years.More >>
Flash flooding affected parts of central Alabama again Wednesday afternoon as heavy rain fell in parts of Jefferson and Shelby counties.More >>
As a part of the execution process the inmate is allowed to make a request for a final meal.More >>
