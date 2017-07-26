Rep. Rice approves sanctions bill; says no evidence of Russia colluding with Trump

WASHINGTON, DC (WMBF) – On Tuesday, local Rep. Tom Rice, along with 418 colleagues in the House of Representatives, overwhelmingly voted to approve H.R. 3364. It’s called the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act. It would place new sanctions on Iran, North Korea and Russia if the president signs it.

While Rep. Rice voted in support of the bill, WMBF News asked Rep. Rice if he believes the people he represents are concerned about Russia and the investigation in election meddling, this was his response:

“The Russian investigation has been going on for months now with no evidence of illegal actions or activities from President Trump. I believe the people back home are rightly concerned with more important issues like jobs, health care, and growing the economy, and less concerned about the politics. I will continue to work with the administration to advance that agenda. I believe that's why the people of the Grand Strand and Pee Dee sent me here!”

