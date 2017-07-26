Midway Fire Rescue to show off new fire engine at open house

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Midway Fire Rescue in Pawleys Island will hold an open house Saturday featuring fun for the whole family.

According to a Georgetown County Facebook post, it will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. at headquarters, located at 67 St. Paul Place.

There will be fire engine rides, fire hose games, a fire safety smokehouse, fire engine displays, child safety seat inspections, watercraft displays, ambulance displays, fire and water safety lessons, free blood pressure checks and a dedication and blessing for a new fire engine.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.