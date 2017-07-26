Florence Bi-Lo holds job fair

Bi-Lo in Florence is holding a job fair Wednesday to take applications and interview applicants for full- and part-time positions.More >>
You pay hundreds of dollars to give your children the best, so when things don't pan out the way they should it's unfair and can be devastating to you and your child.More >>
Harbor Freight Tools, a discount tool and equipment retailer, will open a location in Surfside Beach.More >>
Crews will continue to work on road paving projects in Georgetown funded by the 2014 Capital Project Sales Tax Road Paving over the next 11 months.More >>
A Hartsville man pleaded guilty in federal court in Florence Wednesday to robbing a person at gunpoint of $400 belonging to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and explosives in March.More >>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
President Donald Trump says he will bar transgender individuals from serving "in any capacity" in the armed forces.More >>
Deputies said after killing her two children and before taking her own life, 36-year-old Jessica Edens placed a final phone call to her estranged husband.More >>
The Senate is plunging into full-fledged debate on the Republican effort to demolish the Obama health care law.More >>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.More >>
Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.More >>
Ronald Phillips, the man convicted for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter, was executed Wednesday morning by lethal injection.More >>
Police bodycam video from June 4 shows police talking to witnesses after the newborn baby was found inside a backpack left in a grocery cart.More >>
A 3-year-old in Rogersville is recovering after a massive pig bit off a chunk of her arm.More >>
