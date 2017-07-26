Florence Bi-Lo holds job fair

Bi-Lo in Florence is holding a job fair Wednesday to take applications and interview applicants for full- and part-time positions. (Source: BI-LO website)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Bi-Lo in Florence is holding a job fair Wednesday to take applications and interview applicants for full- and part-time positions.

According to a news release, the fair runs from noon to 4 p.m. at 500 Pamplico Highway. Some part-time store positions have day and night shifts available in the deli, bakery, meat, produce, dairy, grocery, cashier and stocking departments.

Apply online or visit the in-store customer service desk for more information.

