Harbor Freight Tools coming to Surfside Beach

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Harbor Freight Tools, a discount tool and equipment retailer, will open a location in Surfside Beach.

The store’s website shows it will be located at 1756 Highway 17 and lists phone number 843-232-1291, but does not list a date for the opening.

