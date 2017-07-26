Georgetown crews continue work on road paving projects funded by sales tax

Crews will continue to work on road paving projects in Georgetown funded by the 2014 Capital Project Sales Tax Road Paving over the next 11 months. (Source: Georgetown County Facebook)

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – Crews will continue to work on road paving projects in Georgetown funded by the 2014 Capital Project Sales Tax Road Paving over the next 11 months.

According to a Georgetown County Facebook post, concrete work started Wednesday on Duke Street. The remaining Phase 2 projects are scheduled to be completed by June 30, 2018.

The following is the full sales tax road paving list:

Poplar Ave. — Phase 2

Hazel Ave. — Phase 2

Hemlock St. — Phase 2

North St. — Phase 2

Tupelo St. — Phase 2

Olive St. — Phase 2

Chestnut St. — Phase 2

Tamarack St. — Phase 2

Park Ave. — Phase 2

Screven St. — Phase 2

Duke St. — Phase 2

Old Charleston Rd. — Completed

Maple St. — Completed

West St. (AKA West Front St.) — Phase 2

Whitton St. — Completed

Brinkley St. — Completed

Leland St. — Completed

Elizabeth St. — Completed

Power Ave. — Completed

Leon St. — Completed

Loblolly St. — Completed

Short St. — Completed

Ward St. — Completed

Sloan St. — Completed

Thompson St. — Completed

Legion St. — Phase 2

Kinloch St. — Phase 2

Mahan St. — Phase 2

Horry St. — Phase 2

Meeting St. — Phase 2

Violet St. — Completed

Saville St. — Phase 2

Helena St. — Completed

Aviation Blvd. — Completed

B St. — Phase 2

Wigfall St. — Completed

Rainey Dr. — Phase 2

Rutledge St. — Phase 2

Huger Dr. — Phase 2

Grimes St. — Phase 2

Cuttino St. — Phase 2

Lucas St. — Phase 2

Landgrave St. — Phase 2

Nowell St. — Phase 2

Kaminski St. — Phase 2

Front St. — Phase 2

Howard St. — Phase 2

Smith St. — Phase 2

Timrod St. — Phase 2

River St. — Phase 2

Glenwood St. — Completed

Asbury St. — Completed

Azalea St

Hill St. — Completed

Shoppwall St. — Completed

Queen St. — Phase 2

Camelia St. — Phase 2

Bolick St. — Phase 2

Hampton Ct. — Phase 2

Pyatt St. — Phase 2

Rosemont St. — Phase 2

Sims St. — Phase 2

Gardenia St. — Phase 2

Hawthorne Rd. — Completed

Crooked Oak Dr. — Completed

Trace Dr. — Completed

Willbrook Blvd. — Phase 2

Mallory Ave. — Completed

New River Rd. — Completed

Chandler Ave. — Completed

Flagg St. — Completed

Wilcox Ave. — Completed

Kings River Rd. — Completed

McKenzie Circle — Completed

Rybolt Rd. — Completed

Marsh Oaks Dr. — Completed

Spyglass Lane — Completed

Harrelson Rd. — Completed

Sudie Lane — Completed

Johnny River Rd. — Completed

Cormorant St. — Phase 2

Ospry Spr. — Phase 2

Sandpiper Lane. — Phase 2

Belle Isle Dr. — Phase 2

Roberts Dr. — Phase 2

Windsor Pl. AKA Tradd Rd. — Phase 2

Seiter St. — Phase 2

Devine St. — Phase 2

Cherry Hill Loop. — Phase 2

Newton Trail. — Phase 2

Dearwalt St. — Phase 2

Plum Lane. — Phase 2

Tower St. — Completed

Piper Lane — Completed

Beechcraft Ln. — Completed

Choppee Rd. — Phase 2

Egret Spr./Egret Circle — Phase 2

