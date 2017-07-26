Georgetown crews continue work on road paving projects funded by - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Georgetown crews continue work on road paving projects funded by sales tax

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – Crews will continue to work on road paving projects in Georgetown funded by the 2014 Capital Project Sales Tax Road Paving over the next 11 months.

According to a Georgetown County Facebook post, concrete work started Wednesday on Duke Street. The remaining Phase 2 projects are scheduled to be completed by June 30, 2018.

The following is the full sales tax road paving list:

  • Poplar Ave. — Phase 2
  • Hazel Ave. — Phase 2
  • Hemlock St. — Phase 2
  • North St. — Phase 2
  • Tupelo St. — Phase 2
  • Olive St. — Phase 2
  • Chestnut St. — Phase 2
  • Tamarack St. — Phase 2
  • Park Ave. — Phase 2
  • Screven St. — Phase 2
  • Duke St. — Phase 2
  • Old Charleston Rd. — Completed
  • Maple St. — Completed
  • West St. (AKA West Front St.) — Phase 2
  • Whitton St. — Completed
  • Brinkley St. — Completed
  • Leland St. — Completed
  • Elizabeth St. — Completed
  • Power Ave. — Completed
  • Leon St. — Completed
  • Loblolly St. — Completed
  • Short St. — Completed
  • Ward St. — Completed
  • Sloan St. — Completed
  • Thompson St. — Completed
  • Legion St. — Phase 2
  • Kinloch St. — Phase 2
  • Mahan St. — Phase 2
  • Horry St. — Phase 2
  • Meeting St. — Phase 2
  • Violet St. — Completed
  • Saville St. — Phase 2
  • Helena St. — Completed
  • Aviation Blvd. — Completed
  • B St. — Phase 2
  • Wigfall St. — Completed
  • Rainey Dr. — Phase 2
  • Rutledge St. — Phase 2
  • Huger Dr. — Phase 2
  • Grimes St. — Phase 2
  • Cuttino St. — Phase 2
  • Lucas St. — Phase 2
  • Landgrave St. — Phase 2
  • Nowell St. — Phase 2
  • Kaminski St. — Phase 2
  • Front St. — Phase 2
  • Howard St. — Phase 2
  • Smith St. — Phase 2
  • Timrod St. — Phase 2
  • River St. — Phase 2
  • Glenwood St. — Completed
  • Asbury St. — Completed
  • Azalea St
  • Hill St. — Completed
  • Shoppwall St. — Completed
  • Queen St. — Phase 2
  • Camelia St. — Phase 2
  • Bolick St. — Phase 2
  • Hampton Ct. — Phase 2
  • Pyatt St. — Phase 2
  • Rosemont St. — Phase 2
  • Sims St. — Phase 2
  • Gardenia St. — Phase 2
  • Hawthorne Rd. — Completed
  • Crooked Oak Dr. — Completed
  • Trace Dr. — Completed
  • Willbrook Blvd. — Phase 2
  • Mallory Ave. — Completed
  • New River Rd. — Completed
  • Chandler Ave. — Completed
  • Flagg St. — Completed
  • Wilcox Ave. — Completed
  • Kings River Rd. — Completed
  • McKenzie Circle — Completed
  • Rybolt Rd. — Completed
  • Marsh Oaks Dr. — Completed
  • Spyglass Lane — Completed
  • Harrelson Rd. — Completed
  • Sudie Lane — Completed
  • Johnny River Rd. — Completed
  • Cormorant St. — Phase 2
  • Ospry Spr. — Phase 2
  • Sandpiper Lane. — Phase 2
  • Belle Isle Dr. — Phase 2
  • Roberts Dr. — Phase 2
  • Windsor Pl. AKA Tradd Rd. — Phase 2
  • Seiter St. — Phase 2
  • Devine St. — Phase 2
  • Cherry Hill Loop. — Phase 2
  • Newton Trail. — Phase 2
  • Dearwalt St. — Phase 2
  • Plum Lane. — Phase 2
  • Tower St. — Completed
  • Piper Lane — Completed
  • Beechcraft Ln. — Completed
  • Choppee Rd. — Phase 2
  • Egret Spr./Egret Circle — Phase 2

