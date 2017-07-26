Hartsville man steals money belonging to ATF, pleads guilty in federal court

A Hartsville man pleaded guilty in federal court in Florence Wednesday to robbing a person at gunpoint of $400 belonging to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and explosives in March. (Source: Pixabay)

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – A Hartsville man pleaded guilty in federal court in Florence Wednesday to robbing a person at gunpoint of $400 belonging to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in March.

According to United States Attorney Beth Drake, Jaquan Samuel, 30, also known as “Trey” or “Trap,” pleaded guilty to robbery of U.S. Government property and use of and brandishing a firearm during and in furtherance of a crime of violence.

March 29, Samuel pointed a gun at the victim in order to force them to give up the cash.

He is yet to be sentenced, but faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, the Hartsville Police Department and the ATF investigated.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.