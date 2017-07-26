City workers remove temporary barricades from Ocean Blvd.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - City workers removed the temporary barricades lining sections on Ocean Boulevard Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock asked the Myrtle Beach City Council to remove the barricades, which were installed shortly after a violent Father's Day weekend in Myrtle Beach with six reported shootings, including a mass shooting on Ocean Blvd. that sent seven people to the hospital.

City officials originally said the process of removing the barricades would begin Wednesday morning and take up to two days, however, it appeared that the entire process was complete by mid-morning Wednesday.

