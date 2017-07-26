City workers remove temporary barricades from Ocean Blvd.

City workers removed the temporary barricades lining sections on Ocean Boulevard Wednesday morning.More >>
City workers removed the temporary barricades lining sections on Ocean Boulevard Wednesday morning.More >>
As construction continues for the Del Webb community along Highway 17 near 62nd Avenue North, city officials said they expect national name-brands to follow into the Myrtle Beach area.More >>
As construction continues for the Del Webb community along Highway 17 near 62nd Avenue North, city officials said they expect national name-brands to follow into the Myrtle Beach area.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Transportation selected Florence for possible inclusion the Fiscal Year 2017 Transportation Alternatives Program after the city requested $400,000 for pedestrian-area improvements.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Transportation selected Florence for possible inclusion the Fiscal Year 2017 Transportation Alternatives Program after the city requested $400,000 for pedestrian-area improvements.More >>
BikeFest 2014 saw five shootings in a 48-hour period. Among those incidents, a triple-murder that sent the city of Myrtle Beach into a tailspin.More >>
BikeFest 2014 saw five shootings in a 48-hour period. Among those incidents, a triple-murder that sent the city of Myrtle Beach into a tailspin.More >>
Local business owners are happy to hear the news about the barricades along Ocean Boulevard coming down. Some business owners say the barricades hurt their businesses because people avoided areas with barricades.More >>
Local business owners are happy to hear the news about the barricades along Ocean Boulevard coming down. Some business owners say the barricades hurt their businesses because people avoided areas with barricades.More >>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
President Donald Trump says he will bar transgender individuals from serving "in any capacity" in the armed forces.More >>
President Donald Trump says he will bar transgender individuals from serving "in any capacity" in the armed forces.More >>
Deputies said after killing her two children and before taking her own life, 36-year-old Jessica Edens placed a final phone call to her estranged husband.More >>
Deputies said after killing her two children and before taking her own life, 36-year-old Jessica Edens placed a final phone call to her estranged husband.More >>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.More >>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.More >>
The U.S Supreme Court gave approval for the execution of the child killer to proceed.More >>
The U.S Supreme Court gave approval for the execution of the child killer to proceed.More >>
Ronald Phillips, the man convicted for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter, is scheduled to be executed on Wednesday.More >>
Ronald Phillips, the man convicted for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter, is scheduled to be executed on Wednesday.More >>
Authorities are warning about a rise in virtual kidnappings where con artists falsely claim to be holding victims' relatives for ransom.More >>
Authorities are warning about a rise in virtual kidnappings where con artists falsely claim to be holding victims' relatives for ransom.More >>
A 3-year-old in Rogersville is recovering after a massive pig bit off a chunk of her arm.More >>
A 3-year-old in Rogersville is recovering after a massive pig bit off a chunk of her arm.More >>
Police bodycam video from June 4 shows police talking to witnesses after the newborn baby was found inside a backpack left in a grocery cart.More >>
Police bodycam video from June 4 shows police talking to witnesses after the newborn baby was found inside a backpack left in a grocery cart.More >>
Surveillance video shows the 18-year-old pull into a parking spot, take the car seat out of the car and set it on the ground before driving away.More >>
Surveillance video shows the 18-year-old pull into a parking spot, take the car seat out of the car and set it on the ground before driving away.More >>