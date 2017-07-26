City of Florence requests SCDOT funds for pedestrian-area improvements

As construction continues for the Del Webb community along Highway 17 near 62nd Avenue North, city officials said they expect national name-brands to follow into the Myrtle Beach area.More >>
As construction continues for the Del Webb community along Highway 17 near 62nd Avenue North, city officials said they expect national name-brands to follow into the Myrtle Beach area.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Transportation selected Florence for possible inclusion the Fiscal Year 2017 Transportation Alternatives Program after the city requested $400,000 for pedestrian-area improvements.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Transportation selected Florence for possible inclusion the Fiscal Year 2017 Transportation Alternatives Program after the city requested $400,000 for pedestrian-area improvements.More >>
BikeFest 2014 saw five shootings in a 48-hour period. Among those incidents, a triple-murder that sent the city of Myrtle Beach into a tailspin.More >>
BikeFest 2014 saw five shootings in a 48-hour period. Among those incidents, a triple-murder that sent the city of Myrtle Beach into a tailspin.More >>
Local business owners are happy to hear the news about the barricades along Ocean Boulevard coming down. Some business owners say the barricades hurt their businesses because people avoided areas with barricades.More >>
Local business owners are happy to hear the news about the barricades along Ocean Boulevard coming down. Some business owners say the barricades hurt their businesses because people avoided areas with barricades.More >>
The Georgetown County Council passed a resolution at Tuesday night’s meeting to oppose offshore drilling.More >>
The Georgetown County Council passed a resolution at Tuesday night’s meeting to oppose offshore drilling.More >>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.More >>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.More >>
Deputies said after killing her two children and before taking her own life, 36-year-old Jessica Edens placed a final phone call to her estranged husband.More >>
Deputies said after killing her two children and before taking her own life, 36-year-old Jessica Edens placed a final phone call to her estranged husband.More >>
A 3-year-old in Rogersville is recovering after a massive pig bit off a chunk of her arm.More >>
A 3-year-old in Rogersville is recovering after a massive pig bit off a chunk of her arm.More >>
The northern Kentucky Health Department was forced to temporarily close a Golden Corral after the restaurant stayed open for hours without water.More >>
The northern Kentucky Health Department was forced to temporarily close a Golden Corral after the restaurant stayed open for hours without water.More >>
The chip will be placed under the skin between the thumb and forefinger.More >>
The chip will be placed under the skin between the thumb and forefinger.More >>
Users of iPhones and other Apple products have two hack attacks to combat.More >>
Users of iPhones and other Apple products have two hack attacks to combat.More >>