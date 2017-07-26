City of Florence requests SCDOT funds for pedestrian-area improv - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

City of Florence requests SCDOT funds for pedestrian-area improvements

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation selected Florence for possible inclusion the Fiscal Year 2017 Transportation Alternatives Program after the city requested $400,000 for pedestrian-area improvements.

According to a SCDOT news release, the money would go toward installation of ADA-compliant sidewalk, crosswalks, pedestrian traffic signals and minor landscaping. The landscaping would be done along Bentree Lane, beginning at the intersection of the I-20 Spur, also known as David H. McLeod Boulevard, and ending at the intersection of US 76.

TAP is a federally-funded program that provides local governments an opportunity to pursue projects like pedestrian facilities, bicycle facilities and streetscaping.

