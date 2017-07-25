Local business owners happy about barricades being taken down

Mayor Rhodes says he wants to hear from local businesses regarding the future of safety in Myrtle Beach. (Source: Patrick Lloyd)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Local business owners are happy to hear the news about the barricades along Ocean Boulevard coming down.

Some business owners say the barricades hurt their businesses because people avoided areas that had them in place.

“People don’t come,” Peter Sinish, manager at Boardwalk Coffee House said. “If people don’t come, we can’t do finances. In fact, I was talking to one shop owner this morning. She’s been in town for more than 10, 12 years. She can’t pay her rent for the first time in years because there’s no one here because of these barricades.”

Sinish was very happy to hear the barricades are coming down.

“Barricades are coming down. Awesome! It’s about time,” he said.

Sinish wasn’t the only person with a local business who was happy to hear about this.

“The barricades are coming down, and that’s a fantastic thing,” Victor Shamash, owner of The Bowery, said. “I can’t wait for them to come down. I don’t think they should be up there, and I’m pretty happy about it coming down this week.”

Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes said he wants local business owners to play a role in determining the future of safety in Myrtle Beach. He wants to meet with them to hear what they think would be a good alternative to barricades that wouldn’t hurt businesses.

Rhodes doesn’t have an exact date set up for when he plans on meeting with local business owners, but he’s hoping it’ll happen within the next couple of months.

