Georgetown County Council votes to oppose offshore drilling

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Council passed a resolution at Tuesday night’s meeting to oppose offshore drilling.

According to JeanMarie Neal, a member of Stop Offshore Drilling in the Atlantic, the decision was unanimous.

Neal and a number of other members of SODA were in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting, she said. The group’s chairman, Rev. Jim Watkins, made brief comments to the commission.

The resolution stated that Georgetown County government “desires to protect our unique environment by managing our own open spaces, rivers, beaches, ecological areas and natural resources in a manner consistent with our community’s values and priorities.”

Georgetown County Council is the latest Grand Strand government body to oppose offshore drilling, with Surfside Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach governments passing similar resolutions over the last two years.

In fact, every coastal community in the state of South Carolina to vote on the matter has come out in opposition of offshore drilling.

Last month, Gov. Henry McMaster sided with the communities, according to Bluffton Today. Former Gov. Nikki Haley supported drilling as a way to boost the state's economy.

